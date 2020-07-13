Yanet Garcia Flaunts Shapely Thighs In Semi-Sheer Dress With Daringly High Slit

Yanet Garcia showed off her sculpted figure on Instagram by sharing another sizzling throwback photo on her smoking-hot feed. The upload was added to her page on Sunday evening and served as the perfect end to the weekend.

The snapshot captured the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” posed outside with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, by her side. A geotag indicated that they were in Madrid, Spain. The couple posed on the sidewalk with several buildings at their backs. A number of tourists, a few cars, and a stoplight were also able to be seen in the image.

Garcia was all smiles for the camera as she wrapped one arm around Howes and placed the opposite arm near her side. Howes grabbed Garcia around the waist and tucked his opposite arm in his pocket. Garcia looked like she was ready for a night out and sported a sexy, all-black ensemble that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors.

Garcia sported a stunning maxi dress that pooled around her feet. The dress was semi-sheer and embroidered with a beautiful pattern that exposed Garcia’s fit figure underneath. The model appeared to be wearing a black bra and matching panties under her ensemble. Her dress also boasted a daringly high slit that flaunted her shapely thigh while the other was covered by fabric. She also wore a pair of clear heels that added some length to her fit frame.

Garcia styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part, and her curly locks tumbled on either side of her shoulder. She appeared to be wearing a minor application of glam that looked like it included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. Garcia did not add any additional accessories to her skin-baring look.

Howes was also dressed to impress for the couple’s night out on the town. He rocked a tailored black suit with a white button-up underneath. Howes chose to keep his footwear fun and wore a pair of white sneakers instead of dress shoes. The author gelled back his hair to polish off his look.

The post has been a hit with Garcia’s fans so far. Over 173,000 fans have double-tapped the image while an additional 379 Instagrammers took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section with love.

“Wow, you two are just fire,” one follower complimented with the addition of several heart-eye and flame emoji.

“That is absolutely breathtaking for sure,” a second social media user gushed.

“Really enjoying the normal people in the background, a breath of fresh air,” another fan noted.

“Stunning @lewishowes you could not have chosen a more beautiful soul,” a fourth gushed with a single yellow heart emoji.