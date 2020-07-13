Demi Rose Exposes Tremendous Cleavage In A Scandalous Floral Top

Buxom beauty Demi Rose Mawby put her ample cleavage front and center on Instagram this morning, sharing a set of three photos that treated her legion of fans to an eyeful of her busty assets. The British model rocked a scandalous floral top which exposed much of her generous bosom thanks to a massive, tear-shaped cutout along the front, which fell far past the chest line. The internet vixen turned things up a notch by opting to go braless under the daring item. The piece also showed much of her toned midriff, flaunting her tight abs in addition to her voluptuous curves.

The half-body pictures captured Demi from the waist up, teasing a glimpse of her round hips and keeping the focus on her shapely bust. The shots offered little variation in terms of pose, and portrayed her standing with her back to a narrow white wall, in between a dark window and what looked like a metal door frame. For the first snap, the 25-year-old gazed directly into the camera with a coy smile on her face. A swipe to the next slide saw the gorgeous brunette flaunting her voluminous faux lashes as she glanced downward with her eyelids nearly closed. The final pic showed her looking to the side, as if something off-camera had caught her attention.

While the English beauty has proven many times over that she can pose expressively for artistic shots, this time around the spotlight was on her outfit and elegant glam. The eye-popping top was a mock turtleneck style boasting a vivid print that incorporated vibrant hues of emerald green, electric blue, and neon yellow. The look was complete with short sleeves that showed off her slender arms.

Demi paired the outfit with a chic hairstyle, pulling back her long tresses into a braided ponytail that brushed over her shoulder. A few rebel curls framed her face, drawing the eye to her stylish makeup. The model wore winged eyeliner to further bring out her big, brown eyes. She appeared to sport a glossy dark-nude shade on her full lips. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured, and seemed dusted with pink blush. Her window reflection depicted her beautiful features from the profile, giving a more detailed view of her sophisticated coiffure.

Demi penned a whimsical caption for her post, wherein she appeared to brand herself a “dream girl.” Although she didn’t include a geotag to disclose her location, the Instagram sensation tagged her makeup artist in the photos, as well as Eyelash Extensions Ibiza. She also credited London-based hairstylist Michael Gray, who has collaborated with the model in the past.

The triple update seemed to have sent fans into a frenzy, racking up 41,000 likes in the first 10 minutes of going live on the platform. Within the hour, the upload amassed more than 185,000 likes, in addition to 1,660 comments.

“Demi you are the dream!” commented the Eyelash Extensions Ibiza Instagram account, in reply to her caption. The message was trailed by a string of flattering emoji that included a trophy cup.

“Amazing Gal,” wrote another Instagram user, adding a butterfly and sparkles emoji. “Keep on shining,” continued the post, ending with a kiss-mark emoji.

“You’re truly Inspiring,” chimed in a third fan, leaving a raising-hands emoji at the end of their post.

“You are unreal,” gushed a fourth person, who added three heart-eyes emoji.