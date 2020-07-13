‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Shares Crude Response To Denise Richards Instagram Video

Brandi Glanville responded to a video shared by Denise Richards over the weekend.

Brandi Glanville caught the attention of many Instagram users and fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she shockingly responded to a video shared by Denise Richards over the weekend.

On July 12, Comments by Bravo on Instagram shared a screenshot of Brandi’s comment, which was posted after the actress and mother of three shared a short clip of herself looking provocatively at the camera and telling her fans and followers, “I’m f**king Denise Richards.”

“OMG Me Too!” Brandi replied.

In Denise’s video, she was seen with her hair down and wavy as she walked with the camera following her in a green dress with flowers.

In the comments section of Comments by Bravo’s post, a number of users reacted by sharing the acronym for “Oh my God” as others said that they were extremely tuned in and excited to watch the drama between the two women play out as the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to air on Bravo.

“Omggggg iconic,” one person said.

“I’m so enthralled by all of this,” admitted another.

“Good heavens,” added a third.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Brandi has been suggesting that she and Denise engaged in an affair at some point after filming last year’s ninth season of the Bravo reality show. However, she hasn’t come right out and shared any specific details in regard to what actually happened between them, or when their supposed hookups took place.

Although Brandi hasn’t been completely candid about her alleged affair claims in the past, her latest Instagram statement seems to be fairly telling in regard to what may have happened between them.

While Denise did not respond at all to Brandi’s comment, which was left her own post over the weekend, she has denied their affair in the past and also said on social media that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, do not have an open marriage, which was rumored to be the cast earlier this year.

Denise Richards attends the opening night of 2019 BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up about the things that have been said about her supposed romance with Brandi, and other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-related topics, during an appearance on The Talk last week.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise said at the time, via Us Weekly.