Kelly Preston Previously Dated Charlie Sheen & These Other Celebrities Before Marrying John Travolta

Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta and star of movies such as Jerry McGuire and Gotti, died on July 12 at the age of 57 from breast cancer. The news was revealed by her husband in an Instagram share. The actress was a mother of three children: daughter Ella Bleu, son Benjamin, and a son Jett, who died in 2009. The actress began her career in Hollywood in 1985 and soon embarked on a series of high-profile romances, one which ended in an engagement and two that ended in marriage.

Kevin Gage (Married 1985-1987)

Kelly and Kevin were married for two years during a point in time when the actors were just beginning their careers in the entertainment business. It was during this time that Kevin starred in the television series Highway to Heaven and alongside his wife in the film SpaceCamp. Kelly was also seen in small roles during that period, such as her role in the film Mischief. The couple ended their union in 1987. Kelly would later reveal to Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she was not happily married during her first union. She said that she was with “the wrong person,” reported People Magazine.

George Clooney (Dated 1988)

Kelly met burgeoning actor George Clooney when their respective agent invited both stars to the same party. He was starring in the television series’ The Facts of Life at the time. The couple soon moved in together. They famously shared a pet, a pot-bellied pig named Max, an animal that George bought his girlfriend as a present. The Mirror reported that Kelly once stated that Max was afraid of Kelly at first but soon warmed up to her when George put food into Kelly’s bra. The two would eventually end their relationship and George kept Max as a pet for years afterward.

Charlie Sheen (Engaged 1990)

Kelly and Charlie Sheen became engaged in 1990. He proposed with a 25-carat diamond ring. Their union reportedly turned sour after rumors surfaced he shot her in the arm during a dispute.

“We were together for a year, and he wasn’t drinking, and he wasn’t doing drugs,” the actress stated in 2011 to People Magazine.

Charlie would later refute claims he shot Kelly during his “My Violent Torpedo of Truth” tour in 2011.

“She explained to me when she lifted my pants off the scale in the bathroom…the tiny revolver I used to carry…it fell out of the back jeans pocket and hit the floor and shot a bullet right between her legs. So she got hit with shrapnel from the toilet bowl,” he stated, per E! News.

John Travolta (married 1991-2020)

The actress first met her husband of 29 years during a screen test for the comedy film The Experts in the late 1980s. They would reconnect once Kelly was single. The Saturday Night Fever star proposed to the actress on New Year’s Eve 1991. Kelly was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Jett, when they were married by a Scientology minister in Paris. The couple would later remarry in Daytona Beach, Florida. On April 3, 2000, Kelly and John welcomed their second child, a daughter named Ella Bleu. The couple endured the pain of losing a child when Jett suffered a seizure and hit his head in a bathtub while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. He was just 16 years old. Kelly and John would welcome another child to their family just two years later, a son Benjamin.