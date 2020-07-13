Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Natural Beauty In A Skimpy White Top

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo showed off her natural beauty in her latest Instagram post, a stunning double update in which she rocked a skimpy white top. Olivia didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the pictures were taken, but she appeared to be inside, in a space with a television behind her as well as a few floating shelves topped with artwork and other accessories.

The pictures were taken from a close-up perspective that allowed Olivia to show off her beauty look. She tagged the cosmetics brand Laura Mercier in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, as she filed a summer makeup tutorial using their products, which she mentioned in the caption. The look was natural, with neutral colors that accentuated Olivia’s beauty without overpowering it.

Bold brows framed her stunning brown eyes, and she appeared to have neutral eyeshadow paired with darker tones for a natural-looking cat eye. A hint of what looked like highlighter, blush and contour emphasized her features, and she finished off the beauty look with a soft pink shade on her lips.

Olivia’s hair was parted in the middle, and her brunette locks tumbled down her back in a straight, sleek style. She paired the beauty look with a simple white top that featured super thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Olivia drew further attention to her chest by wearing a body chair that draped delicately over her chest and down between her breasts.

She shared a second snap in which she altered her pose only slightly, tilting her head and showing off a bit more of her accessories and ensemble. In addition to the body chain, Olivia wore a delicate bracelet and a bracelet with two rows of sparkling embellishments. The white top featured ruched detailing under the breasts that accentuated her slim waist, and plenty of her sun-kissed skin was exposed in the stunning look.

Olivia’s followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 188,40 0likes within 12 hours, as well as 700 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg, flawless,” one fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The fact that you’re this gorgeous is astonishing,” another follower added.

“Wow!! Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a third follower commented.

“The perfect face,” another wrote, captivated by Olivia’s beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia thrilled her followers with a flirty snap in which she rocked a sunshine yellow bodysuit. The bodysuit had long sleeves, a collar, and a button-down front, but Olivia had unbuttoned nearly every visible button to make the look much sexier. She appeared to be wearing the same delicate body chain underneath the jumpsuit as she had on in her latest Instagram post.