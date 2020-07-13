Rita Wilson Posts Loving Instagram Tribute To Her Close Friend Kelly Preston Following Her Death

The longtime friends were co-stars in the 2009 film 'Old Dogs.'

Rita Wilson is one of many stars paying tribute to Kelly Preston following her shocking death at age 57. Hours after it was announced that the actress and wife of John Travolta passed away following a battle with breast cancer, Wilson, one of her closest friends, posted a loving tribute to Instagram.

In a slideshow, which can be seen below, Wilson, 63, was pictured posing with her longtime friend during a night out together. A second snap featured the smiling besties glammed up for a celebrity event. Other vintage photos featured Wilson and Preston alongside their famous husbands, Tom Hanks and John Travolta, with an Academy Awards curtain behind them as they attended an Oscars-related event years ago. A final photo showed a solo Rita posing with the Travoltas.

In the caption to the photo sahre, Wilson described her late friend as ” a beautiful soul” whose eyes exuded kindness and strength. The actress wrote that Preston was always supportive, loved “fiercely,” and always found the joy in life. She added that working with Preston was a “blast” and that she always made everything fun.

Wilson also wrote that Preston was a devoted mother to her three children, Jett (deceased in 2009), Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 9. The actress asked her followers to keep Preston’s grieving family in their prayers.

In comments to the post, Wilson’s followers and famous friends reacted to her tribute.

“So so sad,” wrote news journalist Katie Couric.

“Heartbroken for the Travolta family,” another follower wrote.

“May she sleep peacefully with Jett,” a third follower added.

You can see Wilson’s touching tribute to Preston below.

In addition to her Instagram tribute, Wilson posted to Twitter to pay homage to her late friend on Monday morning.

“Sweet Kelly. God rest your soul. You will be so missed,” Wilson wrote in a tweet which can be seen here.

Fans know that Wilson and Preston worked together in the 2009 film Old Dogs. The ensemble comedy starred Travolta and Robin Williams with an ensemble supporting cast that also included Matt Dillon, Justin Long, Seth Green, Dax Shepard, Lori Loughlin, and Bernie Mac.

Wilson and Preston had a lot more in common than just being co-stars. The longtime friends are each one half of two of the longest marriages in Hollywood. Wilson and Hanks tied the knot in 1988 and share two sons together while Preston and Travolta wed in 1991, had three children together, and remained married until her death.