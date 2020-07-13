Emma Bunton Reveals That All Five Members Of The Spice Girls Reunited For A Socially Distant Hike

Singer Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, revealed on her radio show on Sunday that all five of the original members of the pop group the Spice Girls reunited recently. The singer shared that the ladies got together for an unexpected, socially distant gathering, according to The Daily Mail.

Talking to the listeners of her Heart FM show, Emma briefly discussed ending quarantine.

“As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal, and we’ve all started to meet up with friends again, haven’t we,” the radio host said.

Emma then revealed that Spice Girls members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, and Geri Halliwell got together after a long time apart.

“Which is strange… I actually started to think I would never see them again… well unless it was on Zoom calls.”

While the ladies reportedly have a group chat that is quite busy, the five Spice Girls were last photographed together in 2018 at Geri’s home in London, according to the outlet.

The location of this get together was quite different, and Emma thought that some might be surprised at their activity.

“Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes!”

The quiet walk in the woods was quite a departure from their time together last year. Emma reflected on the stark difference.

“This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well, this year we were in wellies… walking in the rain… Yes, something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

The Spice Girls, minus Victoria reunited for a successful tour last year. The ladies are said to be in discussions for a 2021 tour, which would mark 25 years since they first burst on to the charts. Victoria is said to remain firm in her decision not to tour again so that it would be a foursome still.

This hike was a subdued affair, and none of the ladies mentioned their time together on social media. Emma didn’t get into specifics as to what the women chatted about when they were hiking. However, one member with some big news was Victoria.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fashion designer’s 21-year-old son got engaged recently. Brooklyn Beckham proposed to his 25-year-old girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. The two were dating for nine months and moved in together shortly after. The pair announced the news on Instagram Saturday, although Brooklyn popped the question two weeks ago. Friends insist the couple are “smitten” with one another.