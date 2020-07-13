Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs In An Off-White Bikini

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to her Instagram page on Monday morning and treated her 1.9 million followers to a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking an off-white bikini that put her amazing figure on full display. Her two-piece ensemble comprised of a stylish bikini top that boasted a one-shoulder strap and a tie on the front.

She teamed the top with skimpy bottoms that drew attention toward her toned thighs, chiseled abs, and taut stomach. She also flaunted her well-toned arms and perfect biceps to wow her fans.

Valentina sported some makeup and chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. It looked like she applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a nude lip color, nude eyeshadow, and a thin coat of eyeliner. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and a thin coat of mascara.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

The shoot apparently took place at the rooftop of a building. A few high-rise structures and the clear blue sky could also be seen in the background. She stood next to a short white wall, kept one of her hands on her waist, and the other hand on her thigh. She tilted her head, looked at the camera, and flashed a smile.

The model included a long caption with her post and wrote that she had been inactive on Instagram because she was on a mini-vacation. She emphasized the importance of taking a break every now and then to avoid getting over-stressed with work.

Within 16 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 30,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Valentina’s followers took to the comments section and posted 300-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“I sooooo love and admire you!!! Thank you for your inspirational photos, videos, and fitness tips. Enjoy your vacation,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Glad you took some time to recharge. Never feel guilty about that. Have a great day!!” another user chimed in.

“What an amazing figure, Valentina. Body goals!!” a third follower wrote.

“Gorgeous! This is my favorite picture of you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Whitney Johns and Georgia Kousoulou.

Valentina often wows her fans with her skin-baring snapshots. On July 9, she shared a workout video in which she rocked a bright-blue sports bra teamed with a pair of high-waisted gray booty shorts.