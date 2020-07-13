Lauren Drain Poses Topless On A Barstool In Sizzling New Instagram Share

Lauren Drain wowed her 3.8 million Instagram fans by posing topless on a barstool this past weekend. The sultry new shot was added to her feed on July 12, and her followers have been showing it nothing but love.

The NSFW photo captured the fitness model posed inside. She did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but the setting was simple. Lauren posed on a brown leather barstool that was situated on top of hardwood flooring. A large window at the model’s back was covered with wooden slats and allowed sunlight to illuminate her incredible figure.

The former nurse rested one elbow on the back of the barstool and placed the opposite hand on her shoulder while giving her audience a glimpse of her charcoal-colored manicure. Lauren pointed the toes of one foot on the ground and raised the other slightly off the floor. Her body was posed in profile, but she turned her head to face the camera and wore a small smile.

Lauren’s scandalous new snapshot captured her topless. The model covered what was necessary to adhere to Instagram’s nudity guidelines but still offered fans a teasing glimpse of her chest, which was partially covered by her arm. The shot left the model’s toned shoulders, arms, and abs bare — something that her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Lauren’s was wearing only a pair of tiny maroon panties. The piece appeared to have a thong cut but the back wasn’t visible due to the way that she was posed. Its thick straps stretched across her hips and accentuated her slim waist and midsection while also allowing the fitness coach to show off her shapely thighs.

The mother of one went simple on glam and wore a minor application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Lauren left her long, blond locks loose, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the snapshot, she reminded her followers that there are only two weeks until her mid-summer program starts.

The image has earned a ton of attention with over 26,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many of Lauren’s fans commented on the photo to express their excitement over the program, and several others used emoji instead of words.

“Gorgeous, and you already look amazing,” one follower complimented alongside a winky-face emoji.

“Very good body so beauty nice,” a second social media user added.

“You have a perfect body!! I love your dedication,” one more admirer gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“Body goals all of them,” a fourth fan quipped.