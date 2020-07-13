Sarah Harris Sizzles On The Beach In A Colorful Bandeau Bikini

Sarah Harris showcased her phenomenal bikini body in a hot new Instagram share on Monday. The former Playboymodel flaunted her curves for the camera while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach.

The blond bombshell was in Silverdale, New Zealand, as indicated by the geotag, where she looked as beautiful as ever in yet another skimpy set of swimwear from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette. The two-piece included a black bandeau top with red, orange, and blue stripes. The piece teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage, as it fell low down her chest, and wrapped tightly around her voluptuous assets and rib cage. It also left her toned shoulders and bronzed decolletage completely bare.

Sarah opted for a pair of solid black bikini bottoms to complete her beach-day ensemble. The garment boasted a sexy Brazilian cut that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she posed on her knees in the rocky sand. It had a thick, curved waistband that fell low across her midsection, offering her audience a full view of her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

Despite being winter in New Zealand, the scene around Sarah alluded that it was, in fact, a beautiful day to spend some time by the water. The golden sun spilled over the model as she worked the camera and illuminated her dangerous curves, while a slight breeze gently blew her platinum locks behind her shoulders.

Sarah sported a pair of round, blue-lensed sunglasses to combat the brightness of the day, which she pulled to the edge of her nose and peered over at the lens in front of her with an alluring gaze. She also accessorized with a watch and gold hoop earrings.

The finishing touches on her look was a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a light red lipstick, blush, highlighter and mascara.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love to the Kiwi hottie’s latest Instagram upload. It has amassed over 5,000 likes and dozens of comments after just two hours of going live to her feed.

“You are very beautiful and sexy!” one person wrote.

“The prettiest as always,” declared another fan.

“Perfect combination of beauty and style,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of sizzling new snaps lately. One recent post shared last week captured her showing off her round booty in a cheeky pink bodysuit. That scanty look proved to be another hit, earning over16,000 likes and 370 comments to date.