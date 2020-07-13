Vicky Pattison Goes Barefoot In Notorious B.I.G. Top & Joggers: ‘Sunday’s Are For Comfy Clothes And Ice Cream’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The reality star keeps her followers regularly up to date with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 32-year-old stunned in an oversized gray top that featured a graphic photo of the deceased rapper Notorious B.I.G. on the front. The short-sleeved garment was paired with loose-fitted black joggers that fell above her ankles. Pattison went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with a necklace. The brunette beauty styled her long wavy hair down with a middle part and kept her nails with no polish. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was snapped indoors on a black chair next to a mini-fridge full of drinks. She curled her legs and feed on the chair and rested both elbows on the arms. Pattison flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens while holding a tub of ice cream.

In the next slide, she continued to show off her pearly whites while holding a spoon to eat her frozen dessert.

In the third and final frame, Pattison rested one foot off the chair and lifted one hand off the arm of the chair.

For her caption, she expressed that Sunday’s are for comfy clothes and eating ice cream. Pattison also credited the fashion brand Missy Empire for her joggers.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote.

“You are perfect in every picture,” another person shared, adding the kissing face emoji.

“Looking good as always but number three for me is fire,” remarked a third fan.

“Ahh loving the Biggie tee Vicky,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a short checkered dress that featured buttons on the front. Pattison completed the short outfit with white flip flops that showed off her toes and opted for no visible jewelry. She sported her long wavy brunette hair down and seemingly applied a coat of red lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Pattison was captured outdoors on a black chair with gray cushions in a series of pics.