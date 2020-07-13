Chanel West Coast Sizzles In A Colorful Thong Bikini

In her latest Instagram post, rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a double update in which she showed off her petite figure. Chanel rocked a colorful thong bikini in the snaps, which were taken on the beach.

Chanel didn’t include a geotag that specified where the shots were taken, but she stood in the sand, with waves lapping at the shore and a deep blue body of water stretching out to the horizon. The sky was a stunning blue without a cloud in sight, and there was a surf board on the sand near Chanel in the first snap.

She rocked a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination, and in the first shot, posed in a way that showcased her pert posterior. The bikini featured a blue, pink and white pattern that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the bikini had a racerback style that gave it an athletic vibe and showed off her shoulders. The bikini top was paired with thong bottoms that exposed plenty of her shapely rear, and she stood barefoot in the sand as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Chanel’s brunette locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves, and she added another splash of color with her accessories, as she wore a pair of sunglasses with neon green frames.

In the second snap, Chanel spun around to face the camera so that her whole figure was on display. The bikini top featured a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched around her neck in almost a halter style. The bikini top ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display. The bottoms had slightly high-cut sides, which accentuated her hourglass figure and also elongated her curvaceous legs.

She raised both hands in the air for the sassy snap, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 105,000 likes as well as 1,194 comments within 10 hours.

“Cutie with a booty,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Such a babe. Looks like you had a blast,” a third fan remarked, including several heart eyes emoji within the comment.

“Chanel you look so amazing beautiful and gorgeous,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a sizzling selfie that she snapped herself. She wore a blue printed sleeveless top with a neckline that exposed a hint of cleavage, and added a few simple gold accessories. Her brunette locks were styled in soft waves with braided elements for a stunning look.