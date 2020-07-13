Jett Travolta: How & When Did Kelly Preston’s Son Die?

Jett Travolta’s cause of death was a seizure in 2009, as reported by The Sun.

The son of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, Jett passed away at age 16 in the Bahamas. The teenager reportedly hit his head on a bathtub, which triggered the seizure, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

As The Inquisitr reported, John Travolta’s wife, and Jett’s mother, Kelly Preston passed away following a 2-year battle with breast cancer.

He Was The Eldest Child Of John Travolta & Kelly Preston

Steve Floethe / Getty Images

The eldest son of John Travolta and Kelly Preston was born April 13, 1992.

Jett reportedly suffered from Kawasaki disease since he was an infant. Kawasaki disease is a syndrome that affects mainly children under the age of 5. The syndrome is a form of vasculitis which causes fever.

When he was 15 months old, he was hospitalized with the illness, as reported by E! Online.

Jett was also believed to be on the autism spectrum and to have had a history of seizures.

“Jett’s whole immune system shut down, and he got really sick with high fevers, 104 and 105… I kept taking him into the doctor and they didn’t know what was wrong with him. He developed a rash on his body, swollen lymph glands—it was horrible,” Preston told Montel Williams in 2002.

In 2007, Travolta’s lawyer dismissed rumors that the teen had autism instead of Kawasaki disease, saying the Travoltas are “wonderful, loving parents, and their priority is their children.”

Jett had two siblings; Ella Beau, and Benjamin Travolta.

He Died Of A Seizure

A maid is believed to have found Jett Travolta unconscious in a bathtub in January of 2009 and raised the alarm.

The Travoltas were celebrating the New Year in the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

There has been speculation as to the exact cause of death. John Travolta believed that there was foul play involved in his son’s death.

The actor alleged that he was blackmailed by both the ambulance driver who arrived on the scene, Tarino Lightbourne, as well as by his lawyer, Pleasant Bridgewater.

The pair were taken to court in a $25m extortion case for allegedly trying to extort money from Travolta, and threatening to release evidence to the media that supposedly showed Travolta’s wrongdoing.

The trial ended in a mistrial due to an error by a politician in the Bahamas, who suggested what the result of the trail was before it had concluded.

The year he died Jett’s parents created the Jett Travolta Foundation, a charity that helps to provide relief to and assist children with disabilities through financial support.