Kelly Preston Kids: How Many Children Did The Actress Have?

On Monday, July, 13, John Travolta announced that his wife Kelly Preston had died of breast cancer. Preston was just 57 years old. Travolta and Preston had three kids over the course of their relationship. Their eldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009, their daughter Ella Bleu was born in 2000, and their youngest son, Benjamin, was born in 2010.

Ella Bleu Was Born In 2000 & Followed In Her Parents’ Footsteps

John Phillips / Getty Images

Born on April 3, 2000, Ella Bleu Travolta is Travolta and Preston’s only daughter — and she’s clearly inherited the acting bug from her parents.

The 20-year-old is an actress in her own right, having played the role of Emily in the 2009 movie Old Dogs alongside her dad and the late Robin Williams.

Last year, she appeared in another of her dad’s movies, this time The Poison Rose with Morgan Freeman and Brendan Fraser. She also took on the promo trail to promote the movie, making appearances on talk shows including The Talk, Extra with Billy Bush, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She’s also appeared with her parents at a number of events and on red carpets.

The rising star was clearly very close to her mother and shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to the late actress on her Instagram page only a few weeks ago. “Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman. Beautiful inside and out, hard working and the most amazing mother and wife,” Travolta wrote.

“I love you so much!!! wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there,” she added.

Travolta also appears to be just as close to her father, who also regularly appears on her social media pages where she’s shared many sweet and loving messages about each of her family members.

Kelly Preston & John Travolta Welcomed Son Benjamin In 2010

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Travolta and Preston’s second son, Benjamin Travolta, was born on November 23, 2010. The 9-year-old regularly appears on his parents’ social media account.

During an appearance on Good Morning America (via YouTube) in September 2016, Travolta explained how their second son had helped the family to “re-bond” following the tragic passing of their eldest son in 2009.

“We certainly have bonded together. Certainly, having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss,” he said.

Just like his sister, the 9-year-old also appears to be following in his parent’s footsteps, but in a slightly different way.

Travolta, who’s also a pilot as well as a Hollywood actor, shared a photo to Instagram last November of his son and a friend in the cockpit of an A380 during a Quantas flight. The youngster had a pilot hat on his head as the star joked that his son was “taking my place.”

Kelly Preston’s Son Jett Died In 2009.

Jett Travolta was Travolta and Preston’s first child, born on April 13, 1992. He tragically died on January 2, 2009, after suffering a seizure after he hit his head on a bathtub while the family was at their vacation home in the Bahamas. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

Travolta was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease as a child and was also on the autism spectrum. He had a history of suffering seizures since the age of two.

In April of this year, Ella Bleu posted the photo above, which showed herself and her brother Jett with her parents, to her Instagram account. She wished him a “Happy Birthday” in the caption on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Her dad also shared a sweet tribute to his late son on his own Instagram page. The Grease actor shared a black-and-white photo of the two together as they looked into each other’s eyes alongside the caption, “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you!”