Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Skimpy Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, in which she flaunted her voluptuous figure in a skimpy ensemble with sexy footwear. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag that specified where the picture was taken, but she appeared to be standing in a large dining room with architectural detailing on the ceiling. Anastasiya’s curvy figure blocked the dining table behind her, but several chairs were visible in the background, as well as a grand staircase leading up to another floor.

Anastasiya rocked a skimpy bodysuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. She didn’t name the brand behind her ensemble, but her followers were still able to appreciate the way her outfit perfectly fit her hourglass figure.

The bodysuit was crafted from a textured gray fabric, and her ample assets were barely covered by the skimpy garment. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the waist had a twisted detail that accentuated her slim waist. The bodysuit didn’t extend down her legs, leaving her voluptuous thighs on full display. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass physique while also elongating her legs.

Anastasiya paired the sexy bodysuit with some thigh-high boots that made the ensemble even more seductive. The photo was cropped just above Anastasiya’s knees, so not all of the boots were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty on display.

Anastasiya’s long locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style, with several shorter strands framing her face. She gazed off into the distance, placing her hands on her gravity-defying derriere as she flaunted her curves. She didn’t appear to have much makeup on, instead allowing her natural beauty to shine in the simple yet sexy shot.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 223,800 likes within 14 hours of going live. It also received 6,299 comments from her eager fans.

“This looks so good on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“A true angel that was heaven sent,” another follower remarked, entranced by Anastasiya’s beauty.

“Check out those thighs,” a third fan commented, captivated by that particular portion of Anastasiya’s physique.

“Dreaming about you sweetie,” another added, followed by a string of emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya thrilled her followers by sharing a video promoting an energy drink in which she also showed off her curvaceous body. She rocked a skintight gray jumpsuit that clung to every inch of her curves and her fans loved the video.