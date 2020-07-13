Kelly Preston’s Last Instagram Post Was A Tribute To Husband John Travolta On Father’s Day

The actress and mom-of-three paid tribute to her husband a few weeks before her death.

Kelly Preston’s final Instagram post before her death was a loving tribute to her husband John Travolta.

A few weeks before the actress passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer, she paid homage to the father of her three children in a poignant Father’s Day post.

In a slideshow posted to her social media page, Preston shared two family photos as she celebrated her husband last month. In the first photo, Preston posed with Travolta and their children – Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 9 – for a selfie. The members of the close-knit family were all smiles in the sweet pic. A second photo showed Travolta gazing lovingly into the eyes of the couple’s late son, Jett. Jett died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure.

It is clear from the photos that Travolta is a loving and doting father, and Preston shared that sentiment in the caption to the photos as she described her husband as “the best one” she knows.

Travolta commented on the post with, “I love you all so much!”

Preston’s death prompted many fans and famous friends to return to the post to offer her family condolences and to say that they miss her.

“Sweetest you. You are missed on this earth already,” wrote actress Selma Blair.

You can see Preston’s final Instagram post below.

Preston once revealed that her husband was the kind of dad who said “yes” to everything when it came to their kids. She even joked about what a pushover Travolta could be.

“Daddy says yes to everything. He is that dad,” the actress told People in 2016. “They come to me first. [Ben] comes to me and says, ‘Can I have ice cream?’ at midnight and I say, ‘No, no, you have to go to bed’ — and, mind you, it’s midnight and he’s six. And Dad’s like, ‘Sure! Do you want hot fudge on that?'”

In an interview with Larry King (via a CNN transcript), Travolta admitted as much. When King asked him what it was like to have a then 1-year-old daughter, the actor said, “Well she — already has me around her…Owns me. Absolutely.”

Travolta also said being a father was “outstanding.”

On Monday, Travolta confirmed the death of his wife of 28 years in a heartbreaking Instagram post, which can be seen here. Travolta told his followers that he will be taking time away to “be there” for his children, who have lost their mother.