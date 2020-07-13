Jon Bon Jovi Shares Epic Throwback Concert Pic: ‘Just A Walk In The Park’

Jon Bon Jovi shared an epic throwback concert pic with Instagram, an event that he considered to be a “walk in the park.” The photo was taken during Bon Jovi’s concert in New York City’s Central Park, where the rock band performed for a crowd of 48,000 in the expansive, green area. The Great Lawn is one of the largest public areas in the city, spanning 55 acres.

The band performed a concert at the massive open area in July 2008. His new post celebrated the 12th anniversary of the massive musical event.

The members of the band — which included Jon, guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan, violin player Lorenza Ponce, drummer Tico Torres, and bass player Hugh McDonald — performed the two-hour free concert for fans who were lucky enough to score tickets. New York City officials gave away 60,000 tickets for the concert, but only 50,000 people could attend, reported NJ.com. The concert was held to promote Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium.

In the image, Jon was seen with his back to the camera. The vantage point from the stage, where the image was shot, was massive. A sea of faces as far as the eye could see looked back at the musicians. Jon wore a leather vest with the words Juke Box Hero screened onto the back. He paired that with dark jeans. His hair, light brown in color at the time, was cut short and brushed away from his face.

In the distance, tall trees dotted the landscape of the stunning vista. The buildings of the upper west side of Manhattan were seen, their lights illuminating the night sky.

Bon Jovi was not the first big-name act to perform on the Great Lawn. In 1983, Diana Ross performed for 350,000 people, Paul Simon’s 1991 concert drew 600,000 people, and when Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass on the lawn, 125,000 followers attended, reported The New York Times.

Fans of the rocker loved the image, as they liked the pic 60,413 times and counting.

“Can’t wait to be one of those faces in the crowd again,” said one person, hopeful that someday soon live music of this type will be performed for crowds like this again.

“I was there, it was an amazing show,” recalled a second user.

“This is a great memory, I miss this energy,” stated a third follower of the musician.

“Miss you guys so much. We are gonna party when this pandemic is all over,” said a fourth fan.