Tess Holliday Sends Fans Into A Meltdown When Modeling Fabletics Crop Top & Skort

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The successful businesswoman is an ambassador for sportswear brand Fabletics and sent fans into a meltdown over her most recent upload.

The 35-year-old stunned in a blue crop top that displayed a hint of her midriff and decolletage. Holliday paired the ensemble with a high-waisted white skort that fell above her knees and colorful lace-up sneakers that featured a chunky sole. She showed off her arms and legs, which are covered in tattoos. On her right upper arm, Holliday has a portrait of the music icon Dolly Parton inked on her. She styled her dark curly hair in a high ponytail and kept the accessories to a bare minimum. For her makeup application, Holliday appeared to have applied a coat of mascara and eyeliner.

She treated followers with three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday posed outdoors in front of a large green push. She placed both hands in the pockets of the skirt and crossed one leg over the other. Holliday flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, she was captured from behind and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. Holliday rested one foot on tiptoes and was clearly glowing in the sun.

In the third and final frame, she sported a similar stance but stuck her tongue out while closing her eyes.

Holliday geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting her followers know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I absolutely love you. You’re a gorgeous person with a gorgeous soul,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous. You’re a role model to plus size girls everywhere,” another person shared, adding multiple heart emoji.

“I will never stop writing and saying this: YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! WONDERFUL! And most importantly, an inspiration. It’s so great that you make me believe in myself. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING,” remarked a third fan passionately.

“You look so incredibly adorable!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Holliday is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a black string bikini in honor of her birthday last week. Holliday went barefoot for the occasion and posed outdoors in front of a dreamy clear blue sky. The sultry snapshots made an instant impression on her fans and have achieved over 150,000 likes.