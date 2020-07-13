Margot Robbie Sizzles In Short Daisy Dukes With A White T-Shirt And Mask

The actress showed off her tanned, toned legs in short shorts.

Margot Robbie sizzled in a pair of Daisy Duke-esque shorts as she stepped out over the weekend to run a few errands in Santa Monica, California. The Australian actress showed off all her hard work in the gym as she put her seriously tanned and toned pins on display while out and about in the sunshine with a friend.

Margot put safety first in the candid photos shared online by Just Jared, as she wore a cream mask over her mouth and nose amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar nominated actress, who’s most famous for her roles in big blockbusters such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, still looked every inch the superstar as she cut a casual figure. She wore her light blue short shorts with a simple white t-shirt that showed off her toned arms as she stepped out of a white vehicle.

Her shorts showed off plenty of her tanned and toned legs as they finished high on her upper thigh and were rolled up at the bottom.

Margot — who recently appeared in a “Boss B*tch Fight Challenge” video — paired them with white lace-up sneakers on her feet and rocked two gold chains around her neck as well as two gold bracelets on her left wrist with several rings on her fingers.

Shortly after it was revealed that she’s set to star in the upcoming new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress appeared to tuck her loose top into her short shorts, which were high-waisted to show off her seriously slim waist.

The star’s tanned skin glowed as she appeared to spot the awaiting paparazzi and looked directly at the camera. She pulled down her shorts on her inner thigh with her left hand while she stepped down off a street curb.

Margot held on tight to a white jacket that was tucked under her arm and also held on to a bright red baseball cap and what appeared to be an empty champagne glass in her right hand.

Margot had her blond hair tied back into a low ponytail and seemingly kept her makeup a little more natural underneath her mask.

In some shots she showed off her stunning eyes, while other snaps the talented actress put on a pair of dark shades as the California sunshine beat down. In those, she also let her long, blond hair out of her ponytail as it flowed down just past her shoulders. She also carried a small black backpack with gold chain straps over both shoulders.