Rita Ora Poses In Low-Cut Top With Her ‘Cute Cat’ Bruno For Latest Instagram Upload

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The entertainer is known for posting regularly via the social media platform and expressed how grateful she is for everything in her life for her most recent upload.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper stunned in a low-cut black top, which she tied-up at the front. The garment featured long sleeves and showed off her decolletage and midriff. Ora paired the ensemble with high-waisted black pants and accessorized with numerous gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and sunglasses. The 29-year-old styled her short blond hair down with a bandana on top. She kept her nails short with a coat of neon polish and appeared to have applied red lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

Ora posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the former America’s Next Top Model judge was captured on the grass kneeled down. She rested one knee on the ground and the other raised with her hand on top. Ora tilted her head up slightly and looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She parted her lips and was snapped in the sunny weather.

In the next slide, Ora was photographed with her cat, Bruno. She laid down and looked at him with her shades on. Ora rested her hand underneath her chin and showed off her side profile.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

For her caption, Ora explained that she is grateful for everyone that continues to support her.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 219,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“I’m always supporting you no matter what! I love you so much, you have no idea,” one user wrote.

“And we’re grateful for you. You’re an angel on earth,” another person shared.

“Incredibly talented and amazingly beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“We’ll forever be grateful for you, more than we’ll ever be able to put into words. Can’t wait to be back together and make more beautiful memories together,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her fashion choices. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was captured in a one-shouldered floor-length gown covered in different face emojis. Ora held onto a jug or a vase in the shape of a lower back and booty and expressed that she was happy to be wearing an item from Viktor & Rolf’s AW20 collection early.