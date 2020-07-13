Alexis Ren, 23, Wears Tiny, Black String Bikini In Series Of New Instagram Snaps

Alexis Ren, 23, showed off her glorious shape in a tiny, black string bikini in a series of new snaps shared with Instagram. The gorgeous model, singer, and businesswoman posted a sequence of three photos where she was seen posing in the sun — but she was not alone. She was joined by a furry pal for the snaps which drew praise from her 13.8 million followers.

In the first of the photos, Alexis was pictured on a blanket that was placed on the green grass in an outdoor setting. She propped herself up on her left arm. Her left leg was bent underneath her and her right leg appeared to be extended fully to her side. Alexis’ long, dark brown hair was parted in the middle and hung over her shoulders and down her back.

Alexis wore a tiny triangle bikini that showed off her fit physique. The bikini top’s cups were adjusted to the sides, revealing her cleavage. The sides of her bikini bottoms were pulled down low on her hips to show off as much of her form as possible. The suit was plain and had no adornments. For a style detail, Alexis tied what appeared to be a long, black string around her midsection. Its ends featured gold pulls which were prominently seen dangling over her left hip.

The outdoor area was lush and filled with green foliage and palm trees. An almost clear blue sky was behind the young woman, making for a serene image.

In the second photo, Alexis posed next to her dog, who appeared to still be a puppy. In the third slide, which was a video, the dog pulled at her blanket with his teeth. She scolded him for biting on the blanket by tapping him on the side of his muzzle. He barked back at her and continued to play, which made her laugh as she rubbed his belly affectionately. He then continued to pull at her blanket, prompting her to raise her arms up in defeat. Although that particular interaction drew some unfavorable comments from users who didn’t agree with that form of discipline for a puppy, most of the replies regarding the share were positive.

“Most beautiful girl on this beautiful planet,” said one follower.

“You are a beautiful lady,” stated a second fan of the social media personality.

“I really love that bathing suit, the style is so different,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful, Alexis. This is one of your best looks ever,” stated a fourth admirer.