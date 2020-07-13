Winona Ryder Will Reportedly Testify That Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Depp Was ‘Never Abusive’ To Her

The 'Stranger Things' star will reportedly testify on her former fiance's behalf in his lawsuit against a British tabloid.

Winona Ryder is expected to testify on behalf of her cx-boyfriend Johnny Depp in his lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun.

The actress, 48, will reportedly appear via a video link in London’s High Court to confirm that Depp “never abusive” to her during their high-profile relationship, according to a new report from The Times UK.

Ryder is expected to say that her ex was an “extremely caring guy” when they were engaged nearly 30 years ago, and that he was not an abusive man.

This is not the first time Ryder will have spoken on behalf of Depp amid the ongoing drama with his ex, Amber Heard. In a previous interview with Time magazine, the Stranger Things star admitted that her personal experience with Depp was “wildly different” from the accusations he was facing from Heard, who accused him of being physical towards her and filed a restraining order against him.

“I mean, he was never, never that way towards me,” Ryder told the magazine. “Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”

The actress stressed that she was only recounting her own experience and that it’s “been a very long time” since she was with Depp. Ryder added that it’s “difficult and upsetting” for her to wrap her head around Heard’s claims about Depp because she “never heard” anything like that about him.

Diane Freed / Getty Images

Ryder and Depp were one of the most popular celebrity couples of the early 1990s.

The two met in 1989 at the premiere of the movie Great Balls of Fire and became engaged within five months when Ryder was still a teen. The following year, the young lovebirds co-starred in the 1990 movie Edward Scissorhands together and Depp famously got a “Winona Forever” tattoo on his arm to declare his love for his famous girlfriend.

When the couple ended their engagement three years later, Winona said it was her first real heartbreak, according to People. Depp famously changed his tattoo to “Wino Forever” after his split from Winona.

The Times UK noted that lawyers for The Sun attempted to block Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s more recent ex and mother of his children, from giving evidence in court, but that both women will both testify on the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s behalf.

Depp is suing the tabloid over a 2018 article that labeled him a “wife beater” in regards to his volatile relationship with Heard. Heard is also expected to take the stand next week as the key witness for The Sun’s defense.