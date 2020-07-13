Jennifer Lopez, 50, Rocks A Crop Top And Skintight Leggings To Ride A Bike With No Seat

JLo showed off her insanely fit body as she stepped around Miami on a stand up bike.

Jennifer Lopez once again proved that she can look incredible doing absolutely anything as she showed off her insanely fit and toned body while riding a bike with no seat over the weekend. The 50-year-old singer and actress proudly flaunted her age-defying figure while out and about in Miami as she kept her fitness routine going with a ride on an ElliptiGo, a bike that doesn’t let users sit down.

In photos that can be seen via Just Jared, the mom of 12-year-old twins appeared to get a pretty tough workout in in the Florida sun as she put some work in on the unique piece of exercise equipment.

The photos showed JLo as she put safety first amid the ongoing pandemic with a colorful tie-dye mask over her mouth and nose with her long hair slicked back into a tight bun.

The star — who recently showed off her happy side when she danced in the rain in an all-white ensemble in a video filmed by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez — once again looked years younger than her actual age as she proudly showed off her enviably toned abs. The “Dance Again” singer put her jaw dropping six-pack on full display in a midriff baring black high-neck crop top with cut-outs across the back to show off a little more skin.

On her bottom half, Jennifer, who will turn 51-years-old next week, wore a pair of patterned black-and-white leggings that hugged her world-famous curves. The talented star proudly showed off her toned legs as the skintight bottoms pulled up high in line her navel to highlight her seriously slim waist.

JLo’s bottoms featured a number of different patterns, including cartoon faces, a moon, and leaves.

She kept things monochrome by completing her black-and-white look with a pair of white sneakers.

The candid snaps showed Jennifer was getting her sweat session on near the beach, as she cycled beside the coast with the ocean water visible next to her. She was photographed by paparazzi working out alongside a man in a red top and tracksuit bottoms, who it’s thought was the star’s trainer.

As for the bike she hopped on, the ElliptiGo forces its users to stay standing while pedalling, similar to a mobile elliptical cross trainer.

It seems as though cycling is JLo’s go-to workout right now, as it was only last week that she was last spotted showing off her fit figure in the Sunshine State on a traditional push-bike.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, she was spotted peddling away in a pair of denim Daisy Dukes that perfectly showcased her tanned and toned legs. She paired that a backless tank top from Guess as she made her way around Miami with her husband-to-be, A-Rod.