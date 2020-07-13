Zara Larsson Looks Sensational In Fluffy Crop Top With Glammed-Up Makeup Look

Swedish beauty Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress recently released her brand new single “Love Me Land” last week and has been promoting the song ever since.

Larsson stunned in a white fluffy crop top with thin straps. The garment, which displayed her decolletage and her midriff, was paired with three-quarter-length pants of the same color. Larsson completed the ensemble with white heels and accessorized with small jeweled hoop earrings. She styled her long straight blond hair down with a middle part and rocked short nail with a coat of dark polish. For her makeup application, Larsson sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and pink eyeshadow.

The 22-year-old treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured crouching down from a low angle. She parted her legs and looked down at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression. Larsson tilted her head up slightly and linked both her hands in front of her.

In the next slide, the singer was photographed from the thighs-up. Larsson placed both hands on her torso and showed off her glammed-up look closer up.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped sitting down on a silver and black chair. Larsson leaned forward and linked both her arms on the lower part of her leg.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Paul Edwards, for the shoot.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 275,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“EXCUSE ME I WAS NOT READY FOR THAT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“How dare u be so beautiful,” another person shared.

“OMG slap me with that hair queen,” remarked a third fan.

“Holy sh*t I wasn’t ready for this SERVE,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Larsson took to Instagram to announce she had new music on its way. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Don’t Let Me Be Yours” hitmaker wore a multicolored Versace jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom when revealing the title of her new single. The garment featured short-sleeves and was relatively tight-fitting. Larsson sported shoulder-length wavy hair with a middle part and opted for small hoop earrings. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and shimmery silver eyeshadow.