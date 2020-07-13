WWE News: Recently Released Superstar Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former WWE superstar Rusev, who was one of several wrestlers released by the company in April due to budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic, recently confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

As seen in this clip from his Twitch stream, Rusev told his viewers on Sunday that he is “100 percent, super-mega, incredibly positive” for COVID-19, having been informed after receiving a “random” phone call from his doctor. A report from Fightful provided additional context, noting that the wrestler was playing the video game Valorant with his former WWE colleague Cesaro when he was asked whether he would be going to the gym later in the day. Rusev then responded by saying he was headed out the door when he received the news about his positive test result.

Shortly before his Twitch stream, Rusev also took to YouTube to shed more light on his situation, explaining that he decided to see a doctor after noticing that he had lost his sense of taste and smell. He said that he was confused upon receiving his test results and initially thought he had tested negative but had later received a call from an unknown number and was informed of the bad news that he has COVID-19.

Despite the aforementioned symptoms, Rusev noted that he feels “great” and added that he originally blamed the fatigue he had experienced in recent days on an intense workout regimen. The former WWE United States Champion then said that he plans to spend his time in quarantine uploading more YouTube videos, streaming on Twitch, and working out in his home gym. He did express concern, however, about possibly having to avoid spending time with his dog due to his present condition.

Rusev’s update on his situation came just a few days after his wife, Monday Night Raw superstar Lana, announced that both her parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that her mother had to be rushed to the intensive care unit. In a subsequent update cited by Fightful, Lana revealed that her mother is now in much better condition and is no longer in the ICU but was still not “out of the woods” at that time. Her father, likewise, appears to be in better shape after previously being bedridden.

Regarding Rusev’s other post-WWE endeavors, rumors have suggested that he might be among the many former superstars appearing at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18. However, his COVID-19 diagnosis almost certainly means he won’t be making any in-ring appearances for the foreseeable future.