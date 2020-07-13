Anllela Sagra Puts On Peachy Display In Skintight Crop Top & Leggings

Anllela Sagra showed off her amazing figure in her latest Instagram offering. Clad in a skintight crop top and leggings, she showed off her athletic frame. Of course, her followers loved Anllela’s look and flocked to view the three racy pics on her social media pages.

Showing off her flawless physique, the model rocked a coordinated outfit in a color that suited her bronzed skin tone. She shared that her outfit was from Avine Apparel and took to the outdoors to strut her stuff.

The crop top clung to her body like a second skin. The crewneck garment had long sleeves with thumbhole cuffs. While perfect for a morning run in the cold, the top could also double as a comfy go-to for everyday wear.

Anllela teamed the top with its matching leggings. The high-waist pants put her slim hips and thighs on display. It also allowed Anllela to flaunt her pert and peach booty, much to the delight of her fans.

The fitness model styled her hair in a deep side-part. She allowed her tresses to tumble down her back and shoulders in soft, loose waves. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her brown eyes and full lips.

The social media star seemingly posed in a garden with a tall wooden fence and lush, green palms. In the first photo, she sat on her haunches while gripping her shins. She spread her legs and looked over her shoulder toward the camera. Her hair cascaded over the right-side of her face, adding to her enigmatic allure. She half-parted her lips for a provocative look.

The second pic also had Anllela in profile. This time around, she stared into the distance. She flaunted her voluptuous booty and thighs while standing in the garden.

Both the skimpy top and pants failed to hide Anllela’s insane abs. Her shredded abdominal models and minuscule waist took center stage in the third and final photo. She placed her hair over her right shoulder and played with it while looking directly at the lens.

The pics caused a stir among Anllela’s fans. Many of them took to the comments section to wax lyrical about the fitness model.

“That’s a new color on you,” one admirer noted.

Another felt that Anllela had upped her game.

“Wow that is some next level hotness,” they raved.

A third follower seemed to have set himself a challenge.

“I’m a dude but those abs are goals,” he gushed.

More than 11.7 million people follow Anllela on Instagram alone. She regularly updates her feed with sexy pics and workout videos to inspire her fans. She remains one of the most popular fitness models around. This specific image has already garnered more than 136,000 likes.