Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Her Smooth ‘Bikini Zone’ While Sitting By The Pool

The 'RHONJ' star let fans in on her 'bikini zone' secrets in a two-piece.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looked years younger than her actual age once again on Instagram over the weekend as she showed off her flawless body in a two-piece to reveal her secrets to getting a smooth “bikini zone.” The reality star proudly showed off all her obvious hard work in the gym for her 2.1 million followers in new post as she soaked up the sun by the swimming pool, revealing plenty of skin in her patterned swimwear.

The 41-year-old mom of three sat back on her booty with the water behind her and leaned back on her right hand, which was stretched out behind her. She rested a bottle of shave gel on her bent left knee and held on to it with her left hand. She claimed it was the secret to her getting “smooth” and “soft” skin, which she showed off in the post as she discussed how irritating shaving before slipping into a two-piece can be.

Melissa — who recently wowed fans in a red crop top and tiny red shorts when she celebrated the Fourth of July with her RHONJ co-stars at the Jersey Shore — proudly flashed her glowing tan in the Sunday, July 12, upload as she stretched her right leg out in front of a series of beige slabs out by the water.

She had her highlighted, textured hair down and cascading down her back. Her locks were so long they almost touched the ground she sat on as she bent her head slightly to the right.

Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law showed off a slight smile as she looked directly into the camera.

She accessorized with two gold bangles on her right wrist and a gold necklace.

As for her bikini, Melissa’s revealing swimwear look was made up of a blue, red, purple, and green triangle leaf-print bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. It plunged pretty low at the chest to show off even more of her tanned décolletage and her toned abs.

She kept things matching on her lower half with bottoms in the exact same print. They had ties over both hips and sat pretty low underneath her navel.

Many fans flooded the comments section with praise for Melissa, with several asking her to share her diet and exercise routine so that they too could get a bikini body like hers.

“You are so beautiful. Please share your secret to staying so fit and trim, so I can even wear a bikini. What do you eat and not eat,” one fan asked.

“You look amazing Melissa. Hard workouts are truly worth it,” another said.

“I need you to be my trainer!! You look fabulous,” a third comment read.

Melissa’s latest bikini snap has received over 24,200 likes.