Normani Looks Smoking Hot In Matching Orange Underwear Set From Savage X Fenty

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with numerous new photos of herself. The singer is an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and looks phenomenal in their gear.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in an orange bra with floral detailing of the same color all over. She showed off her decolletage and toned physique while pairing the ensemble with matching skimpy panties. Normani accessorized with numerous rings and small gold hoop earrings. She styled her long dark hair in braids and rocked pointy acrylic nails. For her makeup application, Normani appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

The former Fifth Harmony member treated followers with four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Normani posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She was snapped from behind and looked to her right over her shoulder. The 24-year-old stared directly in front of her with an intense expression and showed off her side profile. Normani raised one hand to the wall and the other in front of her. In the third pic, she rocked a similar stance but gave the camera some eye-contact with her lips parted.

In the next slide, she was captured side on. Normani held onto her panties looked down at the camera lens. She pushed one leg forward and was clearly glowing in natural lighting.

In the final frame, Normani was caught from a low angle from behind. She displayed the length of her long locks and the detailing of her ensemble from the back.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 542,000 likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“She’s a singer. She’s a model. She’s got the booty of a goddess,” one user wrote.

“That color matches your skin tone so much, it’s gorgeous on you,” another person shared.

“The most beautiful ever,” remarked a third fan.

“You got me placing an order and I don’t wear a panty set…” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple clapping emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short-sleeved semi-sheer white crop top with an orange design all over. Normani completed the outfit with black panties and wore her hair in a high ponytail. She seemingly applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, and contour. She also decorated her long acrylic nails with a beige/brown color for the occasion.