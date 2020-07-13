Kelly Preston Dead, ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57

The actress passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Kelly Preston has died at age 57. The actress and wife of John Travolta passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Travolta confirmed his wife’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post, which can be seen here. The actor, 66, captioned a photo of his wife of 28 years as he announced that she fought a “courageous” fight. Travolta thanked Kelly’s doctors and all of her family and friends for being by her side during her cancer battle, which was kept secret from the public.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” Travolta wrote. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Kelly Was A Mother Of Three

Kelly had three children with John, including a 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, who penned a touching tribute to her following her death, seen here. Ella captioned a photo of Kelly as she described her mother as “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving.”

“Thank you for your love,” Ella wrote.”Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. …I love you so much mama.”

Kelly was also the mother of a 9-year-old son, Benjamin Travolta. Ben was considered a “miracle baby” when Kelly conceived him at age 48, according to ABC News.

Kelly and John’s eldest child, Jett, died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure.

Like her husband, Kelly was a Scientologist. The couple credited Scientology for helping them to heal following Jett’s sudden death.

SheWas An Actress

Kelly was an actress in several big-name films, including Michief (1985) and Jerry Maguire (1996), where she played Avery, the former girlfriend of Tom Cruise’s lead character. She also appeared in The Cat in the Hat (2003), What a Girl Wants (2003), Old Dogs (2009), Battlefield Earth (2000), Gotti (2018), and many more films.

Kelly also had a recurring role as Meghan Doyle in the TV series Medium and in CSI: Cyber as Greer Latimore. Kelly’s final role is in the film Off the Rails, which is now in post-production.

Kelly And John Had One Of Hollywood’s Longest Marriages

Kelly married John in 1991 after first meeting on the set of the film The Experts four years earlier. Kelly said the couple made their marriage a priority despite their busy careers. The actress also said she and her husband had an “honest” and “fun” marriage but that they had to work to keep things fresh.

“A relationship doesn’t just happen. You have to work at it,” she told Us Weekly. “You’ve got to keep it fun and that’s what we do.”

Kelly revealed that she and John would often dance at home or that she would go out dancing with the Saturday Night Fever star.

“We play. We do little skits and we put on plays,” Kelly added of the Travolta family’s life. “We have actually a little theater in one of our houses that we do fun plays and skits. We just be goofy. Every day is date night. It’s a very busy life we have.”