Christina Milian Sizzles In Low-Cut Green Swimsuit By The Sea

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The entertainer is known for regularly updating her followers with what’s going on in her world and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Milian stunned in a relatively low-cut shimmery green swimsuit that showed off her decolletage. She displayed the large tattoo on her left upper thigh/hip and accessorized with a couple of necklaces and hoop earrings. The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker styled her long dark curly hair down and kept her nails short with no polish. For her makeup application, Milian appeared to be going for a natural look and applied a glossy lip and mascara.

The 38-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up on a boat. Milian posed on her knees and looked to have been photographed on portrait mode as the background was fairly blurred, making her the main focal point. The singer looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and was clearly glowing in the sun.

In the next slide, Milian posed on her knees again but took an up-close selfie. She leaned forward and was snapped in front of what was seemingly a mountain.

For her caption, Milian expressed that she is grateful to be able to see the sea again after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She didn’t leave a geotag with her upload. However, as seen on her Instagram story, she spent time by the sea with her 10-year-old daughter, Violet.

In the span of 16 hours, Milian’s post racked up more than 272,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“This woman has been and will always be beautiful for all her life,” one user wrote.

“You literally don’t age!!! Gorgeous,” another person shared.

“The sea should be grateful to see you,” remarked a third fan.

“You look very beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress wowed in a dark blue blouse with yellow patterned detailing all over. She completed the outfit with matching high-waisted pants and sported her dark long hair in a high bun, which helped showcase her natural beauty. Milian accessorized with a bracelet, a ring, hoop earrings, and necklaces while keeping her nails short with clear polish.