Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Age-Defying Figure In Skintight Jeans & Cute Floral Top

Elizabeth Hurley put on a youthful display in yesterday’s Instagram update, dazzling her massive following with a chic look that perfectly showcased her enviable physique. The timeless beauty shimmied into a pair of skintight blue jeans — a whitewash number with a low waistline that emphasized her supple figure and chiseled pins. She coupled the trendy denims with a sleeveless floral top that displayed a tantalizing hint of cleavage, adorning her décolletage with a silver, heart-shaped pendant that further drew the eye to the v-shaped neckline.

The British actress and model shared a pair of photos snapped against a gorgeous natural setting, one depicting a picturesque hillscape complete with lush vegetation and a bright, blue sky. The first pic showed The Royals star sitting on a stone wall with her legs spread open. She held one hand on her thigh, showcasing her black wrist watch. Shot from a mid-profile angle, Elizabeth gave the camera a beaming smile that brightened up her gorgeous features. A quaint alley unfolded at her back, framed on both sides by a large thicket of trees.

A swipe to the next slide saw the 55-year-old celebrity posing on a bench swing, which was decorated with a garland of pink flowers. She sat with her legs crossed, leaning on her hand as she tilted her shoulders back and to the side in a half-reclined posture. She was smiling from ear to ear, showing off her pearly white teeth. The photo was more closely cropped to her hourglass curves, revealing the delicate frilled and string details that embellished her multi-colored top. The item incorporated a multitude of baby blue, yellow, and pink specks stretching over a cream backdrop. The background of the shot showed more of the stunning surroundings, opening up the view to encompass a sunkissed valley bordering a chain of majestic hills.

Although Elizabeth didn’t add a geotag to her post, she tagged Sudeley Castle in both photos, indicating that the pictures were taken on the grounds of the splendid Gloucestershire estate. In her caption, she told fans that she loved “beautiful England,” making use of a heart emoji to describe her feelings.

As usual, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel was all glammed up for the shoot, rocking her signature dark eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. She wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her locks brush over her shoulder and back.

Followers appeared to be loving the stylish look, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment the Bedazzled actress for her age-defying beauty.

“I love beautiful you,” one fan quipped in reply to her caption, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“English countryside is really nice!! You look beautiful too!” read another message, ending with a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Looks like a beautiful day for sure and you’re looking gorgeous as always…” commented a third person.

Fashion stylist Ann Caruso also noticed the look. “So beautiful,” she wrote, trailed by three blue hearts.

Elizabeth’s 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, chimed in with a trio of in-love emoji.

As of this writing, the upload has been live for 13 hours and has already amassed more than 53,200 likes and 970-plus messages.