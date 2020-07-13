Aubrey O’Day Sizzles In Green Lingerie While Looking ‘For The Bare Necessities’

Aubrey O’Day showed off her curvy hourglass figure in front of an intricate jungle-themed mural, and her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate her sexy share.

The “White Hot Lies” singer posed in front of a mural that featured part of a giraffe and lush jungle greenery. Aubrey’s green bra complimented the mural’s colors, and it showcased her ample cleavage, which spilled out over the top of the support garment. She wore green lace panties that rose over her curvy hips and dipped in the front, revealing her flat navel. The look showcased the dramatic difference between the model’s nipped-in waist and full hips.

Aubrey posed with her arms bent, and one touched the side of her chest, while the other rested on her head near her face. The singer’s fingernails featured a long, bright yellow manicure. She appeared to wear dramatic eye makeup that was orange with thick black eyeliner that looked somewhat catlike, and she also seemed to have strategically placed highlighter around her eyes and nose. Her incredibly full lips seemed to have a light pink lip color, and her cheeks looked like they had some color on them. For accessories, the model wore a large gold watch and several different sized gold bracelets. The gold continued around her neck with several different styles of gold, shorter length chains, and a choker. She wore a large ring with a dark gemstone on her ring finger.

She wore her slightly longer than shoulder length hair, mostly straight, and it fell to both shoulders form a center part. Her roots seemed darker than the highlights framing her face. The “DJT” singer added an effect on the still image that had streaming sunlight shining across it and several butterflies fluttering around her. Her followers seemed to love the look with 120,000 views, nearly 2,000 accounts hitting the “like” button, and several dozen leaving a comment.

“You’ve been my friend for years, and I’d like to tell you you looked hella done through all of them. Don’t you ever get tired of being hot,” wrote one fan.

“I swear I could just stare at nothing but you all day long every day of my life,” a second devotee replied, including several flame and trophy emoji.

“I love this picture of you,” enthused a third follower.

“Aubrey, you are always looking amazing,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed.

