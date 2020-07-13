Lauren Alexis Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In A Tiny Black Bikini

British model and livestreamer Lauren Alexis took to her Instagram page on Sunday evening and teased her 1.1 million followers with a hot, skin-baring picture — one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, Lauren could be seen rocking a skimpy black bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. The minuscule bikini top featured triangular cups, a string running across her chest, and two thin straps that tied behind her neck. The tiny garment allowed Lauren to show off a glimpse of cleavage. It also drew attention toward her taut stomach.

She teamed the bikini top with string bikini bottoms that she tied high on her hips to expose her thighs. The hottie completed her attire with a gray cardigan that she slipped off her shoulders.

To add a touch of glam to her attire, she sported some makeup and chose subtle shades.

She appeared to have applied some foundation, a lip gloss that accentuated her luscious pout, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Lauren wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. For the shoot, Lauren perched on the edge of a bed that had white sheets spread over it. Some cushions could also be seen in the background.

The model sat with her legs slightly spread apart, tugged at her bikini bottoms, arched her back, gazed at the camera, and seductively parted her lips to strike a pose.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they use the term football or soccer when referencing the popular sport.

Within six hours of posting, the hot snap amassed more than 84,000 likes. Additionally, her most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted 1,500-plus messages.

“You look super hot, babes. Football or soccer, I don’t care. I am passionate about the sport,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“So gorgeous! Love this pic!!” another user chimed in.

“You’re literally the hottest, sexiest, prettiest, and the most beautiful girl in the entire world!! ILYSM,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular fans, some other models and Instagram influencers also liked the picture, including Molly X.

Lauren rarely fails to impress her fans with her hot pictures that she posts on IG almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a yellow, sleeveless crop top that she paired with a skintight skirt.