Hannah Godwin And Fiance Dylan Barbour Pose For Adorable Photos On The Beach

'Bachelor in Paradise' star Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour stood on the beach for a sweet photoshoot.

Bachelor nation alums Hannah Godwin and her fiance Dylan Barbour took to the beach in San Diego, California for an adorable couple photoshoot. Godwin shared the sweet photos to Instagram on the evening of Sunday, July 12 with a triple-photo post.

In the first photo included in the post, Barbour wrapped an arm around Godwin’s waist and kissed her cheek, his eyes closed. The pair, who met and fell in love during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, were matching in white. Godwin wore a white tank top that showed off her toned physique and paired the top with a pair of high waisted jeans. She accessorized with a gold necklace and earrings and wore her long blond hair down naturally. She had on what appeared to be some light makeup, including mascara, lipstick and bronzer.

Godwin smiled at the camera as she placed one hand on the back of her fiance’s neck. Barbour wore a plain white T-shirt and tan pants and exuded happiness and love for Godwin.

In the second photo included in the series, the couple leaned in close, smiling at each other. Godwin wrapped her arms around Barbour’s neck. In the stunning background, ocean waves and a sandy beach were visible. The third and final photo was black and white and featured the pair walking along the beach while holding hands. Barbour stared out at the ocean while Godwin looked over her shoulder to smile at the camera.

The sweet post quickly got a lot of attention online, surpassing over 25,000 likes in mere minutes. Godwin has a total of 1.5 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans and followers took the time to leave a comment, expressing their admiration of the sweet photos and the couple’s relationship.

“Match made in Bachelor in Paradise heaven,” wrote one social media user.

“Oh my goodness you two are perfect for each other! I can’t wait for your wedding day and to see your beautiful future together,” another fan wrote.

“That black and white photo is phenomenal, you two are meant for one another. So happy for you!” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Barbour and Godwin did not immediately fall in love during their season of Bachelor in Paradise. While Barbour went into the reality television show certain that Godwin was the woman he wanted to be with, she had her sights set on a different man. Nevertheless, things ultimately worked out and the pair later became engaged.