‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Grows Suspicious Of Claire, Steve & Kayla Reconnect

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 13, 2020 reveal that there will be some huge drama to kick off an exciting week in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see some major conflict between Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Last week, fans watched as Claire sweetly offered to help Ben pick out an engagement ring for his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Although Ben didn’t want her help, he agreed to let her tag along. After the shopping trip, the pair agreed that Ben got the perfect ring for his soon-to-be bride, and at a great cost. After Claire left Ben, Ciara returned and he got down on one knee ready to offer up the ring.

However, when he opened the box, the ring was missing. It seems that Ben will immediately believe that Claire had something to do with the engagement ring going missing. He was already suspicious after Ciara’s wedding dress mysteriously got ruined while in Claire’s care. Now, he’ll really believe that she’s trying to sabotage the wedding.

As fans know, Claire was recently released from a mental hospital, where she spent nearly two years after having a breakdown and trying to kill Ciara. However, she now claims that she’s all better and is ready to move on with life, which includes rebuilding her friendship with Ciara.

Chris Haston / NBC

Ciara felt bad and eventually made Claire her maid of honor. However, it seems that both she and Ben may come to regret that decision.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) have left Salem together and they are using their time away to reconnect. It looks like the beloved couple will return home back together, despite her called off wedding to Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will be thrown when he bumps into Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). Jack, like Justin, will likely think he’s seeing a ghost, as Bonnie looks exactly like his late sister Adrienne Kiriakis.

The encounter will shake Jack, as Bonnie will likely have to explain again while she’s back in Salem and dressed very much like her late doppelganger.

In addition, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will share a sweet moment with his son, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Eric is preparing for his wedding to the love of his life, Nicole Walker, and Roman will be there to lend support and advice. He’ll also give his son a heartwarming gift.