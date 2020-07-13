‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Heartbreaking Exit & Dramatic Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans will be seeing some old favorites return, but will also have to deal with a heartbreaking exit.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will soon see actress Alison Sweeney back in the mix as fan favorite character Sami Brady. Fans love Sami and all of the drama that she brings to Salem.

In the past, she’s pulled off some of the most wild stunts that viewers have witnessed, such as disguising herself as a man named Stan for months.

Sami comes home about once a year to shake things up in Salem and give fans a sizzling summer storyline to look forward to. This time around, Sami will be dealing with two big issues.

Sami will be angry that her twin brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is set to marry her worst enemy, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Sami will return home just in time to cause a huge scene at the couple’s wedding.

The weekly preview video reveals that Sami will return to Salem and get into a physical fight with Nicole, as the two women ruin the wedding and even smash the cake during the ceremony at the Brady Pub.

Mitchell Haaseth / NBC

In addition, Sami will also likely find out that her daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) is pregnant. Allie came to Salem to stay with Eric and Nicole in hopes of hiding the pregnancy from her overbearing mother. She also wants to give the baby up for adoption, and has asked her former step-dad Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) if he would like to adopt the child.

In addition, Allie’s brother, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), are also interested in adopting the baby. The pair think it would be great to keep the child in the Horton family.

Meanwhile, Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) man servant and best friend Ivan Marais (Ivan G’Vera) will also return to Salem, and the report suggest that he’ll be harboring a huge bombshell secret of his own.

Sadly, DOOL staple, Kristian Alfonso has confirmed that she will be exiting the soap as Hope Brady. Hope is one of the most beloved characters on the soap, and her departure will be heartbreaking for many longtime fans.

Kristian has become the show’s leading lady over the decades and has been the center of some of the most memorable storylines. She, along with the love of her life, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), are an iconic soap couple as well.