Donald Trump Jr. Says Media To Blame For President’s Drop In Polls

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. argued that the media is to blame for his father President Donald Trump’s drop in the polls.

Speaking on Sunday Morning Futures, the president’s eldest son argued that the press has been relentlessly attacking his father, while being soft on the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I think when you have the media onslaught where media has just totally abdicated their position to objectively look at both sides,” Trump Jr. began.

“They’re not looking into any of Biden’s past. They’re not looking into any of his history.”

According to Trump Jr., the media is doing all it can to protect Biden from public scrutiny.

The president’s son posited that the press is “trying to make sure that no one gets to define Joe Biden, because once he is, you’ll see how terrible this notion could be for America.”

The commander-in-chief and his allies have long dismissed opinion polls. Earlier this month, Trump told the public not to believe the “fake news” media about Biden being ahead, saying that television ratings are “the real polls.”

As Fox News noted, Biden’s polling lead over the president has narrowed down in recent weeks, but the Democrat is still far ahead in most national polls. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Trump is trailing Biden by 9 percentage points nationwide.

A CBS News survey published on Sunday found that Trump has lost ground in the traditionally red states of Texas and Arizona, while lagging behind Biden in Florida. The poll also suggested that Biden has increased his support among women, non-white voters and seniors.

Similarly, a a CNBC/Change Research poll released in early July put Biden ahead in the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Other polling suggests that Trump is losing ground because of the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic. According to a ABC News/Ipsos poll released earlier this week, 67 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance in this regard. Notably, only 26 percent of independents said that they approve of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

During his interview with Fox News, Trump Jr. also accused Biden of corruption, suggesting that the former vice president has used his time in office to enrich himself and his family.

The president’s son argued that the media has not investigated the matter because Biden is a “liberal.”

“I called it liberal privilege because we hear a lot about privilege these days, but liberal privilege is the ultimate because they can say one thing, do the other and never get called on it,” he said.