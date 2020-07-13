Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Backside In Skintight Shorts To Show Fans Her ‘New Favorite Hobby’

Bebe also shared her thoughts on being fit.

Bebe Rexha showed off her peachy derrière in a new Instagram update that she shared with her 10.3 million followers on Sunday evening. The 30-year-old “Meant to Be” singer posted a set of three photos that showed her clad in a skintight workout ensemble. Her upload also included a video in which she demonstrated her healthy favorite new hobby.

The caption of Bebe’s post included a hashtag extolling the virtues of exercise. She showed one particular form of cardio some extra love by adding two bicycle emoji to her brief message. In her photos, Bebe was dressed to work up a sweat on the seat of a two-wheeler. She wore a textured black sports bra with a racerback silhouette and a low V-neck. The center of the bust was ruched.

Bebe’s bottoms were a pair of black bicycle shorts that clung to her curves. The garment had a wide waistband that featured Gymshark branding in large gray letters. The waist hit above the navel, but it didn’t completely cover up Bebe’s defined abs. Her ensemble also showcased her stunning hourglass figure.

Bebe added a few chic touches to her sporty look. They included a pair of trendy over-sized sunglasses with black lenses and square frames. She also upped her accessory game by layering a few gold pendant necklaces and rocking a smartwatch. The “I’m a Mess” singer wore her blond locks pulled up in a sleek high ponytail. She added a little extra height to her hairstyle by wrapping a large white scrunchie around the base of the ponytail. Bebe completed her look with a pair of white trainers with gray accents.

Bebe was pictured sitting on a bike with a dark green frame. The handle bars appeared to include a phone mount, and the singer was sporting a pair of earbuds. There was also a dark yellow beverage in the drink holder.

The video included in Bebe’s post showed her from behind as she rode her bike on a narrow paved road. She stood up in the pedals and pumped her legs as she went uphill. While she exercised, she got to enjoy gorgeous scenery that included green trees and a rocky mountainside covered with an array of plants. She also had a view of distant mountains. Her post’s geotag indicated that her video was filmed somewhere in Los Angeles.

Bebe’s Instagram followers seemed more interested in looking at her than taking in the scenery.

“Gorgeous! I love your body!” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“Omg you look AMAZING!!!” read a remark that included a trio of peach emoji.

“Man, the guy filming you must have had a great time!” quipped a third fan.

Biking isn’t the only summertime activity that Bebe has been enjoying lately. Last month, she shared a video that showed her dancing in a pool.