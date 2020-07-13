Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Figure In A Lavender Bikini

Instagram star Corinna Kopf stunned in a lavendar bikini in her lastest photo.

Instagram model and YouTuber Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Sunday, July 12, to share a stunning photo of herself in a lavender bikini. The 24-year-old posed atop a balcony that overlooked a picturesque landscape.

Kopf’s bikini accentuated her flawless figure and impressive curves. It featured a triangle style top with a bow and skimpy, low-rise bottoms that included ties on each side. The model had hair extensions and wore her long blond locks down in slight waves. She wore a black handkerchief over her head.

Kopf accessorized with two thin gold necklaces, as well as a gold chain bracelet a silver watch and small navel ring. She appeared to be pulling up a loose pair of sweatpants as the photo was snapped.

The social media star appeared to be wearing some light, natural-looking makeup that helped her already stunning features pop, including some mascara and rosy blush. She pouted her lips and maintained a serious expression as she looked off into the distance.

While she did not note her location, the background featured what appeared to be a type of resort, complete with a deep blue body of water, lots of large buildings, and incredible architecture. Far off in the distance were stunning mountains and a beautiful blue sky was visible overhead.

In her caption, Kopf asked her followers if she was the only one who thinks of her former significant others from time to time.

The post quickly racked up the likes, achieving over 200,000 in less than an hour after it was shared online. She boasts a total of 4 million followers on the platform, as well as 1.73 million followers on her YouTube channel where she is known to post beauty videos and lifestyle vlogs.

Kopf’s fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on the stunning photo, as well as to remark upon her caption.

“Holy smokes, each one of your photos is better than the lost. You are absolutely perfect!” wrote one social media user.

“Honestly, girl you’re hurting my self esteem! You’re gorgeous!” gushed another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf rose to fame online when she began appearing regularly in vlogger David Dobrik’s YouTube videos. The videos feature the adventures of Dobrik, Kopf, and the rest of their friends, including Heath Hussar and Zane Hijazi.

Dobrik has temporarily ceased creating the vlogs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing.