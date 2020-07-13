Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Gives Fans An Encore Of Her Tiny Red Bikini Set

Russian fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.1 million Instagram followers racing after posting three pictures where she wore a tiny bikini while posing on her balcony.

It was a bikini set that fans of the fitness model had seen before, as she had posted about it just a few short days ago.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the bikini top was a strapless style with a square neckline that ably flattered the model’s décolletage. Adding to the sultriness of the top was a peek-a-boo-accent in the center of the bust.

The bottom featured side strings that tied together just above the hip to highlight her hourglass figure.

However, Lvovna confessed in her caption that she felt compared to wear the swim set once more because of its stunning red color, which she admitted had become her new “obsession.”

Lvovna did, however, change up the look this time around with different styling. Instead of wearing a headscarf, she opted for a half-up, half-down hairdo so that her wavy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist. Two escaped tendrils of hair framed her face in a final perfect touch.

Lvovna also wore fewer accessories for the new post, donning a simple gold cross necklace to ensure that the main focus of the shots remained on her enviable figure.

Though Lvovna had previously been self-isolating in Nashville, she recently took a trip down to Florida and the triple-post update was tagged as in Boca Raton. The setting for the shots was a balcony which offered a hint of blue waters beyond.

In the first of the three photos, Lvovna posed by looking straight at the camera while playfully tugging at her bikini top. The second was almost an exact replica of the first, with Lvovna’s wider grin the only discernible difference. Last but not least, Lvovna tilted her head slightly while resting her arm on the railing in the final picture.

Fans went wild over the latest update, awarding the post around 30,000 likes and more than 440 comments.

“Red is your color!! So stunning,” raved one awestruck fan, adding a heart-eye face emoji.

“You’re goals,” proclaimed a second, along with a number of red hearts to emphasize the sentiment.

“Ahh you’re the epitome of perfection… the prettiest,” gushed a third, employing both the heart-eye face symbol and red heart emoji like the fans above.

“Honestly… Your eyes and the color red make a… deadly combo,” concluded a fourth.

In addition to wowing fans in bikini sets, Lvovna also dropped jaws after modeling a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes over July Fourth, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.