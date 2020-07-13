NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Could Send Four Players And Three Draft Picks To Wizards For Bradley Beal

When they gave him a two-year, $72 million contract extension last summer, the Washington Wizards have made it clear to everyone in the league that they intend to keep All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal long-term on their roster. However, if they change their mind about trading Beal in the 2020 NBA offseason, interested teams would likely be needing to come up with a gargantuan trade package to convince the Wizards to pull the trigger. One of the NBA teams who might be willing to pay the king’s ransom for Beal is the Brooklyn Nets.

Since the successful acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Nets have been active on the trade market, searching for a third superstar that could boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. With the rumors surrounding his future with the Wizards, Beal is currently emerging as one of the top trade targets for the Nets in the 2020 NBA offseason. To acquire Beal this fall, Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that the Nets could explore sending a trade package that includes Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dzanan Musa, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Wizards.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both NBA teams in filling up the needs on their roster. Trading Beal to the Nets would make a lot of sense for the Wizards if they finally consider taking a different route. As Buckley noted, the potential deal would give the Wizards the “starter kit” if they plan to undergo a rebuilding process.

“Washington looks overdue for a rebuild, and this is quite the starter kit. LeVert is a slippery scorer off the dribble. Allen is a defensive anchor who will make it easier to give major minutes to offense-first forwards such as Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura. Dinwiddie is a dynamic combo guard who works in featured or supporting roles. Musa is a raw, but he’s a natural scorer. None of the draft picks is especially great, but each is another scratch-off that could yield a jackpot prize.”

Al Bello / Getty Images

Trading young players with plenty of superstar potentials like LeVert and Allen would undeniably be a tough decision for the Nets, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber. The potential arrival of Beal in Brooklyn would tremendously improve the Nets’ performance on both ends of the floor. With his ability to excel with or without the ball in his hands, Beal would undoubtedly be the ideal superstar teammate for Irving and Durant in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The “Big Three” of Beal, Irving, and Durant would still need time to build good chemistry on the court, but once they learn how to play together as a team, the Nets could become one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.