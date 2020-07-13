Addison Rae Easterling Shares An Adorable Series Of Selfies

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram to share a series of selfies.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Sunday, July 12 to share a series of adorable selfies. The 19-year-old social media sensation played around in front of the camera as she tried out a variety of expressions and poses.

Easterling stood in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her bedroom to capture the flirty snapshots. She wore her long dark hair down in natural waves and appeared to have on some light makeup including mascara, lip gloss and blush. She held up her iPhone to snap the photo, her phone protected by a black case with white letters on the back comically reading “stop looking at my phone.” The case was purchased by the popular brand Wildflower Cases.

Easterling wore a black and white T-shirt and showed off a unique manicure of long, brightly colored acrylic nails. In the first photo, the teen did her infamous pouting face which she is known for on TikTok. The remaining photos depicted her smiling, rolling her eyes and sticking her tongue out at the camera.

In the caption, Easterling included the lyrics to a rap song written about her by an artist named The Kid Laroi. The song is entitled Addison Rae and includes different characteristics that the artist admires about the TikTok star as he attempts to gain her attraction. The song was released in March of 2020 and has been streamed many times on Spotify.

The post quickly racked up the likes, earning over 3 million in no time. She features an incredible 22.8 million followers on Instagram and recently hit 50 million followers on TikTok, where she is known for her viral dancing videos. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the photos as well as to congratulate her on the 50 million milestone.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and inspire me so much! Congratulations on the 50 mill! I hope you see this! I have been watching all of your videos!” commented one social media user.

“You are the baddest Addison Rae,” wrote another person, referencing the song written about the teen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling’s online presence continues to grow by the day. She has secured a spot as one of the biggest content creators on TikTok, among other famous names like Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. As a result of her incredible online following, she has been able to secure major brand deals and promotions from well known brands.