Anna Katharina & A Model Pal Rock Cute Bikinis While Hugging On The Beach

Anna and Taylor looked like they were having a blast as they posed for two gorgeous photos.

Anna Katharina gave her fans an additional reason to celebrate her latest Instagram update. The model’s followers are always thrilled when she shares bikini photos on her account, but she wasn’t the only beautiful model posing in skimpy swimwear in the set of photos that she uploaded on Sunday.

For her photo shoot, Anna teamed up with her close friend, fitness model Taylor Ramirez Craven. The pals looked picture-perfect as they posed together on a beach. Instead of standing in front of the ocean, the models switched things up a bit by making the backdrop of their snapshots the area that surrounded the water. They posed in front of tall palm trees, scrubby green plants, and steep hills topped with clustered buildings. Anna didn’t share the location of their photo session.

Anna rocked a dark turquoise bikini with small metallic accents on its thin adjustable shoulder straps. Her top featured thick triangle cups and long back ties. The model’s bottoms had stretchy side bands that slightly arched over her hipbones. Anna was pictured from the side, but it was still evident that her bathing suit had a thong back.

As for Taylor, she wore a pale pink two-piece. Her top boasted a fixed front and slightly wider shoulder straps than Anna’s top. The elastic bands that made up the sides of her bottoms were also thicker, and the garment had a full-coverage seat instead of a thong back.

In their first photo, the two friends shot sultry looks at the camera as they posed provocatively. Anna had her right hand resting on Taylor’s left shoulder, and her right thigh was popped forward so that it was pressed against the back of Taylor’s booty.

The two women looked overjoyed to be together in the second photo. Anna was hugging Taylor from behind by wrapping her arms around her friend’s shoulders. The two models were laughing and clasping hands.

Anna and Taylor sported nearly identical bronze tans, and they both wore their long blond hair down. It also looked like they were rocking matching beauty looks with makeup in earthy tones. The models’ fit physiques were even similar. They were both flaunting flat defined stomachs, shapely legs, and peachy posteriors.

Anna’s Instagram followers seemed to love seeing her reunited with Taylor. The models have posed together before, and Anna even used a throwback shot of the pretty pair to express her frustration with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You ladies look amazing and very beautiful,” read one fan’s rave review of Anna and Taylor’s latest photos.

“Glowing Beauties,” another admirer remarked.

“Well look at you guys! Dynamic duo,” said a third commenter.