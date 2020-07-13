Aaron Rodgers Says His ‘Top Of Mind’ Concern Is ‘Are We Gonna Have A Season?’

Count Aaron Rodgers among those who is more than a little concerned the NFL might not be able to have any kind of 2020 season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke to the media after a Sunday appearance American Century Championship golf tournament. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the signal-caller was asked what his “top of mind” concern is, with just a few weeks until the league’s training camps are set to kick off. He responded, “are we gonna have a season?”

“I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?” Rodgers said. “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way they want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind of waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out.”

Florio added that Rodgers was quite blunt, and the fact that the quarterback is entering his 16th season in the league and is looking for just his second Super Bowl might have something to do with that bluntness.

The writer also pointed out that Rodgers is the Packers’ NFLPA representative. Because of that title, the quarterback has likely had access to information the average fan isn’t getting to see or hear. If Rodgers is getting more in-depth information, it appears the info has led him to believe the 2020 season could be in jeopardy.

Rodgers has also been in the room when the league and the NFLPA have met and talked about the prospects of a regular season this fall. Knowing all that, Florio thinks it’s telling that the first concern the quarterback talked about was whether or not they would get to play.

Rodgers will likely be in the room, or at least privy to conversations when the league and the player’s union meets again on Monday. There are reportedly several issues the two sides still need to work out before an agreement can be reached on how and whether a season is going to happen.

Among the things that are said to be on the agenda for Monday’s meeting are testing procedures and frequency, the use of face shields and whether they will be required, roster sizes,whether there will be any preseason games, player opt-out rights, and a plethora of other economic issues.

Rodgers’ “top of mind” worries about the 2020 season came just a day after the Maryland Terrapins announced a temporary halt to the school’s voluntary workouts. That announcement has some analysts believe if college football is to be played, it won’t be until the spring.