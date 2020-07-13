Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Off Her Ever-Expanding Baby Bump In Revealing Wonder Woman Outfit

Liz Katz is putting a new spin on Wonder Woman.

The pregnant cosplay model took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her fast-growing baby bump while sporting the superhero costume. The picture showed Liz sitting with her hand over her belly in one shot and facing away from the camera in another, showing off the way the costume hugged her curves.

Her baby bump was prominently on display, showing some significant growth from other recent shots she has shared on her social media feed. While Liz hasn’t revealed the due date for her first child, the model shared this week that she recently hit the 7-month milestone, putting her in the final stretch and meaning her “wonder baby” will be coming sometime later this summer.

The Wonder Woman snap went over very well with Liz’s fans, racking up more than 30,000 likes in just a few hours and promoting plenty of supportive comments. Many found the picture empowering, interpreting the costume choice as a way to give props to all the pregnant women.

“This is a wonderful cosplay, great to see a pregnant wonder woman,” one of Liz’s fans wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another commented.

The popular cosplay model hasn’t let pregnancy slow down her rate of sharing racy snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She has continued to show off in various different costumes, including some that appear specially fitted to accommodate her growing baby bump (as the Wonder Woman costume appeared to be, with what looked like a stretchable material around the midsection).

Last month, Liz took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a striped dress that showed off her fast-growing figure. In the caption, Liz shared that she was very happy with her current look.

Liz’s fans seemed to agree, leaving plenty of compliments.

“Oh my God. Ur belly is getting bigger. The baby will look so pretty. I’m so happy for u,” one fan commented.

But while pregnancy hasn’t slowed Liz down from sharing pictures, the current coronavirus pandemic does appear to have changed her style a bit. Those who follow Liz’s Instagram feed are used to seeing her showing off costumes from across all genres — from superheroes to anime and everything in-between — in many tropical and exotic locales, Liz appears to be staying put more often these days.

The Wonder Woman pictures appeared to have been taken in Liz’s home, as have her other recent snaps.