Jana Kramer Breaks Down In Emotional Instagram Post, Gets Real About Parenting Struggles

Jana Kramer discussed some struggles she is having with her son, Jace.

Singer and actress Jana Kramer took to Instagram on Sunday, July 12, to share an emotional post and discuss some of her parenting struggles. The mother-of-two wrote a raw and vulnerable caption in which she opened up about her exhaustion and difficulty getting her son, Jace, to go to sleep.

Kramer, who is known for her role on the show, One Tree Hill, was sitting alone in a dark room, tears running down her face. She wore a black tank top, her blond hair pulled back into a bun on the top of her head. Despite her tears, she still looked as beautiful as ever, with a bandanna tied around her head. She accessorized with three gold chain necklaces.

The 32-year-old’s mascara could be seen running slightly, and she rested one hand on her head. She looked to be completely fatigued and overwhelmed.

She explained that 1-year-old Jace is currently suffering from sleep regression, which is when a baby that once slept well throughout the night begins to suddenly have a hard time settling down or wakes up frequently throughout the night. The child also has molars coming in which causes increased discomfort. As a result, Kramer wasn’t getting any sleep herself.

She explained that her son was continuing to throw his toys and pacifier out of the crib, and she had been advised not go back into his room and retrieve them for him. Thus, she had to listen to him screaming, which was heartbreaking for her.

Kramer reached out to other mothers on social media for support, asking them when and if things with Jace will ever get better. She was quickly given the support she asked for, and the post gained over 50,000 likes in no time.

Many fellow moms took to the comments section to encourage her and remind her that this is only a phase that will later pass. Others offered their own tips and tricks for getting their children to sleep.

“Stay consistent. Whatever you do just stay the course. Nothing more confusing than changing your mind. It’ll end. Promise. It always ends. And a new phase begins,” one person wrote.

“You’re a great mom! This will pass. Go easy on yourself and it will get better soon,” another social media user wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, welcomed Jace into their lives in December of 2018. They also have a daughter named Jolie.