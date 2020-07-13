Padma Lakshmi, 49, Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In Two Bikinis & Catches A Crab

The 'Top Chef' star also answered a fan's question about a small scar on her stomach.

Padma Lakshmi showed off her abs, curves, and incredible crab-catching skills in the Instagram update that she shared with her 906,000 thousand followers on Sunday.

The upload included two photos and one video. The 49-year-old Taste the Nation star joked that she was looking for the beach in the caption of her post, and there was no surf or sand to be seen in her first image. The snapshot was a mirror selfie that Padma took indoors. The interior of the room she was in had a rustic appearance with hardwood floors and exposed beams on the ceiling. She was standing on a round area rug next to a twin bed with an ornate wooden canopy frame.

Sunlight was flooding in from open windows behind Padma and beside the bed. The natural light highlighted the definition of her washboard abs. The Top Chef host was rocking a fuchsia string bikini with low-rise bottoms that put her taut stomach on full display. The garment also showcased her ample cleavage and shapely legs. Over her bathing suit, Padma wore a flashy open robe that boasted a geometric pattern in an array of bright colors.

In her second photo, Padma was pictured on an unidentified beach. She wore a string bikini with a similar silhouette, but it was an aqua hue that created a striking contrast with her dark skin. She was standing right on the water’s edge so that the toes of one foot were submerged in the wet sand. She had on a pair of dark aviator sunglasses and a floppy woven sunhat with colorful accents.

Padma was holding a net with a long handle, and her final slide revealed what she was using it for. In a brief video, she was shown taking a few cautious steps in the murky water as she kept her eyes trained downward. She suddenly slammed the net down and scooped it toward her.

“Got him!” she said as she pulled the net out of the water.

Padma proudly showed off the large blue crab she had caught to whoever was filming her. Her video included a dramatic slow-motion instant replay, and she even added a soundtrack to it: the Rocky theme song.

Many of Padma’s Instagram followers responded to her post by praising her enviable physique or commending her crustacean-capturing capabilities, but one fan had a question about her body.

“Beautiful mama! Did you have an ovarian cyst removed? Curious of your scar on your tummy. You’re an amazing woman and I appreciate all you are working toward in informing the world. Thank you!” the commenter wrote.

“Yes I’ve had multiple surgeries for endo so that’s one of many scars!” read Padma’s response.

The popular cook often interacts with her Instagram followers. As reported by The Inquisitr, she also came up with a hilarious way to respond to internet trolls who deemed her “immoral” for going braless in one of her cooking videos. In a followup video, she joked that she was wearing two bras to avoid offending her critics. However, she wasn’t wearing a shirt over her undergarments.