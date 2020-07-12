Amber Riley Slams Fans Criticizing Her For Staying Quiet On Naya Rivera’s Disappearance: ‘Show Some Respect’

Amber Riley took to her Twitter account on Sunday afternoon to slam fans who have repeatedly been messaging her and her former Glee co-stars about Naya Rivera’s disappearance. Some fans seemed to take issue with the fact Riley had not posted anything about Rivera’s disappearance.

In response, she pointed out that some people prefer to grieve privately, and just because they are celebrities does not mean they owe anyone, including fans, an online “performance of grief.”

Riley’s tweet asked people to “show some respect” and keep their focus on Rivera and her family instead of the Glee cast.

The 34-year-old added that all she and her former castmates cared about at the moment was the possibility of bringing the 33-year-old actress home, safe and sound.

She followed up with an additional tweet containing multiple hashtags revolving around the search, including “#nayariveramissing,” and “#helpfindnaya.”

Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now. — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 12, 2020

The Infamous actress received tons of responses to her tweet, within four hours of posting it racked up over 55,700 likes and more than 10,000 comments. The majority of her fans either apologized for any criticism or agreed with Riley’s sentiments and wished her well. Several said they loved her and were keeping her and Rivera in their thoughts during this difficult time.

“We are all sending you a lot of good energy and vibes. we love you, Amber. we love all of you guys. people need to be respectful in a moment like this. keep praying for her,” said one fan.

“I’m so sorry people are doing this. we love you and we’re sending prayers,” wrote another.

“I’m sorry idiots are out there! I’m sorry they can’t think and live outside social media! Please #FindNayaRivera and do what you have to do! You don’t owe us sh*t! Take care,” chimed in a third person.

“I’m sorry people are being a**holes. i am sending nothing but love,” added a fourth.

Riley’s tweets may have been made in light of the harassment Lea Michele has received on Twitter in light of Rivera’s disappearance. It is fairly common knowledge in the Glee fandom that the two had bad blood between them, as Rivera previously spoke about it in her autobiography.

On Sunday, The Inquisitr reported that Michele had deleted her Twitter account due to numerous trolls spamming her with hate online. Michele has been under heavy scrutiny lately since several of her former co-stars and co-workers, from Glee and several other projects, came forward alleging she had treated them poorly.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday after she and her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey took a pontoon boat out on Lake Piru. The child was later found alone in the boat and indicated that his mother had gone swimming and not returned. The search for the actress is ongoing.