Ashley Resch Rocks Tiny Bronze Swimsuit For Revealing Instagram Snap

Ashley Resch is giving fans a revealing glimpse of her swimsuit body.

The Canadian model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of herself wearing a barely there bronze swimsuit. The Instagram star sported wavy hair and a pensive look as she sat to her side, showing off her long legs and the tattoo that stretches along her left leg and stomach.

The snap was a big hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes and a number of supportive comments. Some responded to the prompt Ashley left in the photo’s caption, where she told fans that she had taken a much-needed week off and asked what they did to relax.

But most just ignored the question and heaped praise on the curvy model.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a series of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another added.

Though Ashley told fans that she had taken a week off, the model still appeared to get some work done. The picture she shared on Sunday was part of a professional shoot with Ronnie Lee Photography, which she tagged in the caption for the shot.

It wasn’t clear if the shot was taken this week, as Ashley appears to have curbed some of her modeling work during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing pictures mostly close to home and appearing to take a break from her tropical travel.

Ashley has instead been spending plenty of time around Toronto, posing for pictures by the Lake Ontario waterside while sporting revealing bikinis, and going on photo shoots around the city.

Ashley has also found plenty of time to share revealing snaps with fans, including one earlier in the month where she celebrated her national heritage. On Canada Day, Ashley took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a red bikini top and torn Daisy Dukes shorts.

“Happy canada day” the model told fans in the photo’s caption, adding an emoji of the Canadian flag.

The model had another bikini snap to post on the Fourth of July, joining many of her American counterparts in celebrating the day of independence by sharing revealing pictures online.

The bronze swimsuit picture shared on Sunday showed off what Inked Magazine calls one of the “best bums in the tattoo industry” in a feature last year. Ashley has received plenty of attention for the ink, regularly showing it off in her racy photos.