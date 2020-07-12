Benjamin Keough Dead, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Dies By Suicide At 27

The only grandson of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll passed away in California.

Benjamin Keough has died. The son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has reportedly died by suicide, according to TMZ. He was 27.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Benjamin, the only son of Lisa Marie and her ex-husband Danny Keough, died in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the brother of actress and model Riley Keough and the half-brother of Lisa Marie’s younger twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Benjamin Was A Musician Like His Famous Grandfather

Keystone / Getty Images

Fans of the Presley family also always thought that Benjamin looked like a lot his late grandfather, who died in 1977. The King’s grandson even shared his love for music.

As far back as 2009, when he was still a teen, The Daily Mail reported that Benjamin signed a five million dollar record deal with Universal. But the aspiring musician never planned to follow his iconic grandfather’s musical style.

“The music will be nothing like Elvis, nothing like him at all,” he reportedly said.

Benjamin’s mom Lisa Marie also has a career in music and has released several albums, and his father Danny, whom she divorced in 1994, is also a musician, so it’s no surprise that Benjamin had musical talent.

Lisa Marie’s Only Son Was Close To His Family

Peter Brandt / Getty Images

While he kept a low profile in public, Benjamin shared a close bond with his mother and sisters. In 2009, he and his mother even got matching tattoos.

“It is a Celtic eternity knot,” Lisa Marie wrote on Twitter, which can be seen here. ” Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mother’s Day 3 years ago.”

One of the last times Benjamin was seen in public with his family was during Elvis’ 40-year death anniversary during a ceremony at Graceland in 2017.

Condolences Are Pouring In The Keough And Presley Families Following Benjamin’s Death

In June, Lisa Marie shared a touching family photo which captured her close bond with all four of her kids. In the black and white photo posted to her social media page, the “mama lion” posed with her “cubs” in what appeared to be the family’s kitchen. Benjamin leaned his head on his sister Riley’s shoulder as he stood behind one of his little sisters for the rare family snap. Benjamin’s resemblance to Elvis was very apparent in the photo.

In the comments to Lisa Marie’s Instagram post of her children, followers circled back to offer their condolences on her only son’s tragic death.

“So sorry for the sad loss of Ben. Sending prayers to all the family,” one follower wrote.

“Sending you so much love for this heartbreaking news,” another added.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Presley family. I can’t imagine the pain you’re all going through right now. Rest in peace Benjamin,” wrote another commenter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.